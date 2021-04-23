IND USA
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's residence and the JJP party office in Chandigarh were closed in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. (File Photo)
JJP shuts party office in Chandigarh for 2 weeks over Covid-19 situation

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 10:11 AM IST

The ruling Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in Haryana on Thursday decided to close the party office and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence in Chandigarh to visitors for the next two weeks after some of the staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The party's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh said some staff of the deputy CM and employees at the JJP office had contracted the disease.

He appealed to the people to follow all Covid-related guidelines to protect themselves and others from the infection, a party statement said.

Singh said the general public or party workers can get in touch with district offices of the Jannayak Janta Party in case of any work of emergent nature.

He said the party's district unit chiefs will issue a helpline number for the public who may require any help amid the raging pandemic.

