JJP will hold rallies in all 10 LS constituencies: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Kurukshetra, Dushyant said the party would restructure the organisation of the party and this will give a new strength to party in all 90 assembly constituencies.

He said the party leadership has also decided to hold rallies in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and the first such rally will be organised in Julana of Sonepat constituency.

Replying a question about the future of BJP-JJP alliance, he said the coalition government is working well and it will continue the developmental works in Haryana in future as well as there were no differences within the leaders of both the parties. But both the parties are working to strengthen their base in the state. On resignation by JJP’s Shahbad MLA Ram Karan Kala’s resignation from the post of the chairman of Haryana Sugarfed over the police action against the protesting sunflower farmers, he said the issue was discussed with the party’s senior leader Ajay Chautala and the resignation was sent back as the government already started procurement of sunflower seed.

Dushyant also attended a programme organsied by members of the Kashyap community and announced to provide land for Kashyap Dharamshala in Panipat. He also announced to set up a modern library at Kashyap Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

