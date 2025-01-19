Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K: 20-lakh reward announced on 4 terrorists

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 19, 2025 05:52 AM IST

The four terrorists are Saifullah, Farman, Adil and Basha. The police have urged the informers to provide information on phone numbers 9906154100 and 01995-259353.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released posters of four active terrorists with a reward of 5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest. The police have urged people to come forward with any details about these individuals. They have assured that the identity of informers will be kept strictly confidential.

The photos of the suspects which have been released by the J&K police.
The photos of the suspects which have been released by the J&K police.

The four terrorists are Saifullah, Farman, Adil and Basha. The police have urged the informers to provide information on phone numbers 9906154100 and 01995-259353.

Last year, Jammu region emerged as hotbed of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism where terrorists staged 18 attacks that saw killing of 15 security personnel, 10 civilians and three village defence guards.

Ten terrorists were also eliminated by the security forces in clinical operations. Last year saw terrorism spilling over from Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal, to eight other districts —Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On