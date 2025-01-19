J&K: 20-lakh reward announced on 4 terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday released posters of four active terrorists with a reward of ₹5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest. The police have urged people to come forward with any details about these individuals. They have assured that the identity of informers will be kept strictly confidential. The photos of the suspects which have been released by the J&K police.

The four terrorists are Saifullah, Farman, Adil and Basha. The police have urged the informers to provide information on phone numbers 9906154100 and 01995-259353.

Last year, Jammu region emerged as hotbed of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism where terrorists staged 18 attacks that saw killing of 15 security personnel, 10 civilians and three village defence guards.

Ten terrorists were also eliminated by the security forces in clinical operations. Last year saw terrorism spilling over from Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal, to eight other districts —Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda.