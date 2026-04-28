J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik walks free after HC quashes PSA detention

Exactly seven months and 20 days after his arrest, Mehraj Malik, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Doda East and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president, walked out of Kathua jail on Tuesday morning.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik waving to supporters in Jammu after his release from the Kathua jail on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

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His release came a day after justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani of the Jammu and Kashmir high court quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), declaring the order illegal.

Malik had been held since September 8 last year on allegations of disturbing public order, a move chief minister Omar Abdullah described as a “gross misuse of law.”

Accompanied by his legal team, led by advocate Appu Singh Slathia, Malik expressed relief as he left Kathua for Jammu.

His counsel said the court’s decision to set aside the Doda District Magistrate’s order bolstered faith in the judiciary, particularly after arguments highlighted how the government’s lackadaisical approach left a sitting legislator’s constituency without representation.

While the administration cited 18 FIRs and 16 daily diary reports against him, including an incident involving abusive language toward a district official, Malik maintained that his detention was a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon his release, Malik addressed reporters at Samba, saying his imprisonment was a “matter of time” and claiming that scores of others remain behind bars for similar reasons. On the current political climate, he said: “Speaking against the BJP in India has become as difficult as the BJP speaking against the United States.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon his release, Malik addressed reporters at Samba, saying his imprisonment was a “matter of time” and claiming that scores of others remain behind bars for similar reasons. On the current political climate, he said: “Speaking against the BJP in India has become as difficult as the BJP speaking against the United States.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in on the release, escalating the rhetoric by accusing the Prime Minister of targeting opposition leaders with false allegations while failing to show similar strength on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also weighed in on the release, escalating the rhetoric by accusing the Prime Minister of targeting opposition leaders with false allegations while failing to show similar strength on the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

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