...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik walks free after HC quashes PSA detention

Doda East MLA heads to his constituency after nearly eight months in Kathua jail, accuses administration for imprisoning “aspirations of people” through the misuse of stringent laws.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 02:01 pm IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Advertisement

Exactly seven months and 20 days after his arrest, Mehraj Malik, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Doda East and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president, walked out of Kathua jail on Tuesday morning.

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Mehraj Malik waving to supporters in Jammu after his release from the Kathua jail on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

His release came a day after justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani of the Jammu and Kashmir high court quashed his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA), declaring the order illegal.

Malik had been held since September 8 last year on allegations of disturbing public order, a move chief minister Omar Abdullah described as a “gross misuse of law.”

Accompanied by his legal team, led by advocate Appu Singh Slathia, Malik expressed relief as he left Kathua for Jammu.

His counsel said the court’s decision to set aside the Doda District Magistrate’s order bolstered faith in the judiciary, particularly after arguments highlighted how the government’s lackadaisical approach left a sitting legislator’s constituency without representation.

While the administration cited 18 FIRs and 16 daily diary reports against him, including an incident involving abusive language toward a district official, Malik maintained that his detention was a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

public safety act omar abdullah aam aadmi party
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik walks free after HC quashes PSA detention
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K AAP MLA Mehraj Malik walks free after HC quashes PSA detention
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.