J&K ACB registers disproportionate assets case against administrative officer

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against a senior administrative officer.

During the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Jammu and searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Bhatindi, Jammu and Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch, besides his official residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar. (File)

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He has been identified as Zafar Iqbal, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer, from Gursai in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch, presently residing at Bhatindi in Jammu.

He is currently posted as chief accounts officer, in the office of principal chief conservator of forests at Srinagar.

The case was registered following a secret verification conducted by the ACB into allegations that the accused had accumulated huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Verification revealed that while serving at different postings, he allegedly abused his official position and acquired assets worth crores of rupees in his own name as well as in the names of his family members and relatives.

“On the basis of the verification, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct was established against the accused, who was then serving as treasury officer, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and is presently posted as chief accounts officer in the office of principal chief conservator of forests, Srinagar,” an ACB spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Accordingly, an FIR was registered at ACB Central police station, Jammu, under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and investigation was taken up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Accordingly, an FIR was registered at ACB Central police station, Jammu, under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and investigation was taken up. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Jammu and searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Bhatindi, Jammu and Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch, besides his official residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court of special judge anti-corruption, Jammu and searches were conducted at the residential premises of the accused at Bhatindi, Jammu and Gursai, Mendhar, Poonch, besides his official residence at Sanat Nagar, Srinagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the searches, incriminating documents related to movable and immovable properties were recovered and seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the searches, incriminating documents related to movable and immovable properties were recovered and seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Further investigation in the case is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further investigation in the case is in progress. {{/usCountry}}

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