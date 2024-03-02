J&K administration focusing on women-led development, says Sinha

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration is focusing on women-led development with unwavering dedication and determination to support gender parity and gender equity. He was addressing National Commission for Women’s event “Tu Bol”, with the theme ”Celebrating Inspirational Women” at the convention centre in Jammu. Manoj Sinha (HT File)

Sinha commended the endeavour of the commission to bring together women achievers to share their inspirational journey ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

“Today, nari shakti is at the forefront of our developmental journey and taking lead in the nation building,” Sinha said.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the socio-economic empowerment and equal opportunities to women has eliminated the barriers created under the guise of now abrogated Article 370.

The L-G lauded the remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions of the women across diverse domains.

“I am proud of our nari shakti. From education to entrepreneurship, from information technology to agriculture sector, from sports to science, they are scripting their own success stories,” Sinha said.