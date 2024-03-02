 J&K administration focusing on women-led development, says Sinha - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K administration focusing on women-led development, says Sinha

J&K administration focusing on women-led development, says Sinha

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 03, 2024 05:40 AM IST

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the socio-economic empowerment and equal opportunities to women has eliminated the barriers created under the guise of now abrogated Article 370

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said his administration is focusing on women-led development with unwavering dedication and determination to support gender parity and gender equity. He was addressing National Commission for Women’s event “Tu Bol”, with the theme ”Celebrating Inspirational Women” at the convention centre in Jammu.

Manoj Sinha (HT File)
Manoj Sinha (HT File)

Sinha commended the endeavour of the commission to bring together women achievers to share their inspirational journey ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Today, nari shakti is at the forefront of our developmental journey and taking lead in the nation building,” Sinha said.

He said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the socio-economic empowerment and equal opportunities to women has eliminated the barriers created under the guise of now abrogated Article 370.

The L-G lauded the remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions of the women across diverse domains.

“I am proud of our nari shakti. From education to entrepreneurship, from information technology to agriculture sector, from sports to science, they are scripting their own success stories,” Sinha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On