J&K archers shine at Asian para championship in Bangkok

Trained and groomed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex at Katra, archers Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Sarita have held country’s flag high at the Asian Para Archery Championships held at Bangkok, Thailand. India also topped the medal tally in the tournament. India bagged four golds, four silvers and a bronze in the Asian Para Archery Championships. (HT Photo)

“India bagged four golds, four silvers and a bronze. Shrine board’s archers contributed six medals. They won four golds, and a silver and a bronze each,” a spokesperson of the shrine board said.

Rakesh Kumar led the Indian challenge with a hat-trick of golds by clinching the men’s compound open crown with a win over Indonesia. He partnered with Suraj Singh to win the men’s compound open doubles against Chinese contestants, besides winning the mixed team gold with Sheetal Devi defeating Indonesia.

Fourth gold for India was by the phenomenal Sheetal Devi and Jyoti in women’s compound open team event against Korea, he added. Sheetal had to settle for silver in the tie-breaker against Singapore. Sarita bagged a bronze in the women’s individual compound category.

Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg expressed pride in the accomplishments of the para-archers in the international arena and congratulated them.

Sinha congratulates winners

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Shri Manoj Sinha congratulated the para-archers for their achievement.

The LG took to micro-blogging platform ”X” to express his happiness.

“What an incredible achievement! Para archers from J&K scripted history & brought glory to India by winning 6 Medals including 4 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze at Para Asian Archery Championship, Thailand. The consistent performances of our Archers reflect hard work & perseverance,” the post read.