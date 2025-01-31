J&K authorities warn against spring water use in Ganderbal, Srinagar due to bacterial contamination

Jal Shakti (PHE) department in Kashmir has cautioned people against using the water of springs for drinking in the rural belts of central Kashmir after 92% samples were found contaminated with bacteria. As the advisory triggered concern among the public the chief engineer of the PHE clarified that all the sources for tap water used by the department were safe and properly filtered. (File)

The office of the executive engineer of PHE, water supply division of Ganderbal and Srinagar districts, issued a notice saying that they found 37 out of 40 samples bacteriologically positive.

“Jal Shakti (PHE) rural water supply division Ganderbal/Srinagar carried out a massive drive of random sampling and testing of various springs across Ganderbal district wherein it has been found that 37 out of 40 samples collected are bacteriologically positive. As such, rendering those springs unfit for human consumption,” the notice read.

The PHE asked people to stop using the spring water and rely on tap water.

“Now, through the medium of this notice, the general public of district Ganderbal and rural Srinagar where spring water is used for drinking purposes by locals at their own level, are requested to refrain from using spring water for drinking purposes and instead use tap water only till further instructions,” it said.

“However, if at all spring water is to be used, it is advised to use it only after prolonged boiling,” the department said.

As the advisory triggered concern among the public the chief engineer of the PHE clarified that all the sources for tap water used by the department were safe and properly filtered.

“Advisory was issued to protect the health of people. There is no need to worry. All the tests have been conducted on local springs which PHE does not tap,” said Bharam Jyoti Sharma, chief engineer PHE.

He said that the advisory was issued as some people have the habit of using water from nearby springs with the understanding that spring water has minerals but they don’t keep this in mind that the cleanliness of the spring also needs to be considered.

“People wash their utensils and clothes on these springs or sometimes even the dirty water from nearby fields also goes into these springs. This contaminates the water. PHE taps water from various water sources which it first protects, then stores the water, chlorinates and tests it. Only after that the water is supplied. No contamination has been found in any of the water sources of PHE,” he said.