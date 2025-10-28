J&K autumn assembly session: EC should not rush into pan-India SIR, wait for Bihar polls to get over, says Omar

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be making a mistake by starting special intensive revision (SIR) in various states of the country without assessing the benefit it brought to voters in Bihar where it was first implemented.

The EC has announced phase two of SIR of electoral rolls in 12 states.

Omar, while talking to media in Srinagar, said that there have already been concerns and complaints regarding SIR in Bihar. “It is yet to be known whether those doing SIR will benefit from it or not. Let the Bihar election conclude and we will see whether SIR has benefitted in any way or not. Then talk about its implementation in rest of the country,” he said.

‘The more the wait on statehood, the less hopeful we become’

Omar said that his hope of the restoration of statehood to J&K is diminishing as the centre has stretched the issue.

“I was hoping for restoration of statehood from day one but now there has been some diminishing of that hope but the hope still exists. But the more this issue stretches, it is obvious, hopefulness will reduce. The more you make us wait, the less hopeful we will get. Still there is hope , although one year has passed. If it happens amid the hope, that would be better,” he said.

J&K’s special status was revoked by Centre in 2019 and the region was split into two Union territories - J&K with a legislature and Ladakh without one.

The CM also talked about the attempts which were made by the House members in the past one year to bring a resolution on statehood in the assembly. He said that he personally wanted the resolution to know the stand of the “party with 28 members”(BJP).

“On resolution of statehood, the speaker said that it is sub judice and didn’t allow it. We wanted that statehood is discussed in the House but as custodian of the House, it is his decision. I wanted that there should be a debate on statehood to let us know who is where on the issue,” he said.

He said that the party with 28 members has sought votes in J&K on statehood. “I know my stand. I know how me and my colleagues will vote when a resolution on statehood is brought in the assembly. But there is a party with 28 members here about which we know nothing how they think about the statehood. Although they sought votes from people in J&K on statehood issue. I wanted a resolution or any such opportunity in the House through which the 28 members clear their stance on statehood through a vote,” he said.

Omar talked about the issues the elected government was facing owing to double power centre in a Union territory.

“If there weren’t obstacles in UT why would be seek statehood. It is obvious that issues emerge. Officers are not of our choice. Department is mine, responsibility is mine, I have to answer in the house but the officer is not of my choice. Like we saw in House today. An officer prepares the document to be presented before the House but a minister has to provide answers not the person who delegated that officer. There are many examples. Many institutions should have been under elected government- universities, cultural academy, SKIMS, Power Development Corporation,” he said.

On the delay in approval of business rules, Omar said that some officers have talked to centre.

“Some questions have been raised from there. We have told them that the business rules framed have been done as per J&K reorganisation act. We have not gone beyond that and they should be approved,” he said.