J&K: BJP slams NC over unfulfilled poll promises

Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit on Saturday accused National Conference (NC) of misguiding voters with the fake poll promises. “Now, after two months of NC government in office, they have miserably failed to live up to their promises,” said advocate Purnima Sharma state BJP spokesperson at a press conference here. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (PTI)

Sharma said that the NC government has failed in living up to their promises made during the polls. She claimed that the women and economically weaker sections of the society have been betrayed by the NC government.

“Employment in energy sector through government facilitation and incentive-linked mini hydropower generation projects, including solar power projects are nowhere in sight. NC had also promised to provide 200 free units of electricity and free drinking water to each household,” she reminded the CM.

She said that NC had also promised one-time settlement for pending electricity bill arrears in both rural and urban areas.

“NC had also assured ₹5,000 per month to female heads of households of economically weaker sections and 12 LPG cylinders free of cost every year to EWS,” she said.

“NC had promised to enhance old age and widow pension to ₹3,000, free travel to women in all public transport, minority commission and two senior citizen homes (one each in Jammu and Srinagar) with facilities of sports, recreation, reading and writing, etc

“Two months on NC hasn’t delivered anything on the ground and all the poll promised turned out to be fake,” she said.