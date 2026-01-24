J&K CM chairs pre-budget consultation meeting

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with key stakeholders at the Civil Secretariat here to gather inputs and perspectives from various sectors ahead of the Budget 2026–27 of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

The discussions were held as part of the ongoing preparations for the Budget 2026–27 for Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by ministers Sakina Itoo, Javaid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma; additional chief secretary Dheeraj Gupta; ACS tourism Ashish Chander Verma; principal secretary finance Santosh D Vaidya; commissioner secretary industries and commerce Vikramjit Singh; secretary social welfare Sarmad Hafiz, besides senior officers from other departments.

During the meeting, stakeholders, including industrialists, traders, hoteliers, tour and travel operators, educationists, agriculturists, horticulturists, entrepreneurs and representatives of various business bodies presented their suggestions.

Chief Minister said that these interactions are an integral part of the Government’s annual pre-Budget consultations, aimed at collecting feedback from diverse sectors to help shape policies and ensure effective allocation of resources. “Pre-Budget consultations play a crucial role in addressing key economic challenges and promoting inclusive growth,” he said, adding that the need to present a people-friendly budget that reflects public aspirations and sentiments.