J&K: CM, L-G trade blame over delay in age relaxation for JKPSC exam

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday urged the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) to consider postponing the combined competitive examination (CCE) in view of the “delay at the end of Lok Bhavan in approving age relaxation” for the aspirants. Meanwhile, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha blamed the Omar-led government for “not responding to a query that resulted in the delay”. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah

At the same time, the JKPSCsaid the exam would proceed as scheduled. “The competitive exam remains on schedule as of now,” JKPSC chairperson Arun Kumar said on Saturday evening.

The CM’s office wrote on X that Omar expressed concern over the travel chaos caused by the ongoing airline issues, compounded by the uncertainty resulting from Lok Bhavan’s delay in approving age relaxation, a provision granted multiple times in the past.

The CM also urged the JKPSC to take note of the “unprecedented stress” on aspirants and consider postponing the exam in the interest of fairness and equal opportunity for all.

L-G Sinha’s office took to X to inform, “Social media posts with regard to the JKPSC exam are misleading. The Lok Bhavan had received the file on December 2 which was categorically related to age relaxation only. The file was returned the same day with a query whether it is logistically possible to conduct the exam on December 7 by incorporating modifications in eligibility criteria at such a belated stage?”

“Despite a lapse of four days, the Lok Bhavan did not receive any response. I sympathise with young aspirants,” the post mentioned.

Official sources in the Lok Bhavan questioned, “When the advertisement was published on August 22, why did the Omar government sit over the issue for two and a half months? Now, they suddenly raked up the issue. They are trying to show L-G’s office in bad light.”

The aspirants, who have been demanding age relaxation in competitive exams, have been caught in the tussle between the L-G and the CM. They want the present upper age limit be raised from 32 to 37 years.;

Kulgam legislator and senior CPM leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said conducting the test while such a crucial decision is still pending places aspirants at a clear disadvantage. The age relaxation issue is turning out yet another classical case of passing the buck at the cost of young aspirants, Tarigami wrote on X.

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator Sajjad Lone said, “First, the CM stated that he had no role in the scuttling of the age relaxation file. Now, the L-G has suggested that they had sent the file back on December 2. The CM office can’t be run through TV bytes. What stops him from issuing written orders? Let them defy written orders.” Lone said that the CM often complains about his file being turned down. “Yet nothing is in the form of written communication,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X that the L-G and the CM should resolve the issue at the earliest.