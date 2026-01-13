J&K CM likely to induct three new ministers into Cabinet before winter assembly session

Chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah is likely to induct three new ministers in his cabinet either before or after the winter assembly session starting on February 2, said people in know of the matter. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

Currently there are only five Cabinet ministers.

Earlier J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, hinting towards the expansion had said, “ After the Rajya Sabha and bypolls, there could be cabinet expansion. Induction of a few more ministers is on the cards.”

“The expansion could take place anytime. Chief minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leadership have to take this call,” said one of the close associates of Omar.

NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq didn’t respond whether the expansion was taking place or not.

This reshuffle is a high-stakes gamble to streamline governance in J&K with leaders of Opposition especially Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the People’s Conference (PC) accusing the government of failing to fulfil promises and running the government in a smooth way especially when ministers are said to be overburdened.

Though several names are making rounds who could be part of the cabinet, sources, however said all three could be from NC as Congress that contested polls with NC jointly has refused to join the government unless J&K gets statehood and senior Congress leaders have been saying that statehood not the cabinet berths are their priority.

Currently, the Omar government has five ministers, including deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary. Leaders are hopeful that Omar must now balance regional representation while addressing a restless electorate demanding immediate results. The fresh expansion could take the strength of Cabinet eight, including chief minister. Currently three ministers are from Jammu and two from Kashmir.

Sources say party is likely to give more representation to the areas which have less representation, especially the tourism department will get a minister as its currently being headed by chief minister Omar, as tourism is top priority of the government and full fledged minister could further devote much time towards the sector.

Even people in Srinagar district which has given the party seven seats has been feeling neglected. “It seems that NC has forgotten the city despite getting votes from boycott areas. We often see people coming out to protest over electricity bills and water scarcity from those areas,” said a city resident Arfat Ahmad.