J&K CM Omar chairs pre-budget meeting with stakeholders

J&K chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah chaired a pre-budget meeting with several legislators of Kashmir at civil secretariat on Wednesday. Stakeholders from diverse sectors shared their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025-26. (HT File)

During the meeting, legislators of different segments presented their demands, especially related to their constituencies, and requested the CM to allocate funds for the projects highlighted by the legislators. Stakeholders from diverse sectors shared their inputs and suggestions for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2025-26.

Key demands were projected by stakeholders pertaining to framing of one consolidated industrial policy, upgradation of Industrial estates, connecting IGC Lassipora with National Highway, power amnesty to industrial units, crop insurance for horticulture produce, conservation of wetlands, incentivising cherry, walnut & apricot plantation, PPP model in health sector, preservation of houseboats, free hold rights to industrial units, setting up of multidisciplinarily institutions, higher education clusters, autonomous degree colleges, establishing skill development university, creating parking lots in downtown Srinagar and other towns, decongestion of tourist places, solid waste management in tourist resorts, maintenance of stadiums & playgrounds, setting up of sports academies and increase in promotion & publicity budget for tourism.

The CM listened to all stakeholders, underscoring the importance of these discussions in addressing economic challenges and promoting growth. Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and all top officers attended the meeting.