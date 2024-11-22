J&K CM reviews development works in Poonch

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday conducted a comprehensive review of developmental works in Poonch district, marking his first visit to the district since assuming office on October 16. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)

The review meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet ministers Sakeena Masood, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar and Satish Sharma, along with advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, chief secretary Atal Dulloo, administrative secretaries, district development council chairman, members of the legislative assembly from Poonch district, deputy commissioner (DC) Poonch, top civil and police officers, and departmental heads.

At the outset, Poonch DC delivered a detailed presentation on the progress of CAPEX projects and the achievements of various departments.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of completing ongoing projects within stipulated timelines while adhering to the highest quality standards to ensure maximum benefit for the public.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to equitable development, Omar stated: “This is the people’s elected government and it is our duty to maintain close contact with the public. Today, I personally met around 24 delegations from different areas of Poonch district, reviewed developmental works, identified areas requiring improvement and issued necessary directions to address key issues.”

He further highlighted the importance of inputs from elected representatives, including Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and district development council (DDC) members.

During the meeting, MLA Haveli Ajaz Jan and Surankote MLA Chowdhary Akram raised pressing issues, including road connectivity, healthcare, education and power infrastructure. Prominent delegations, including representatives from Beopar Mandal, religious leaders of all communities, civil society organisations, the ex-servicemen association, bar associations, social workers, and sportspersons, also met with the chief minister, presenting their demands and concerns.

Omar assured the delegations of timely redressal of their genuine demands, emphasising the government’s resolve to address public grievances effectively.

As part of his visit, he also inaugurated several completed projects in virtual mode of various departments, including PWD, school education, animal husbandry and Jal Jeevan Mission.