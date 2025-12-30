J&K Congress chief condemns attacks on Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal

J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra on Monday condemned the attacks on Kashmiri traders and shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh and lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS for allegedly trying to create a narrative that “Kashmir is anti-national and all Kashmiris are militants”. J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra (File)

Karra was speaking to reporters after some prominent persons joined the party at its Srinagar office.

“The incidents in Himachal, we strongly condemn them. I talked to the chief minister of Himachal and requested him (for action),” Karra said.

Karra blamed BJP and RSS for these things happening across India. “The problem is that BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal, all these radical organisations use these things whenever elections are near in any states. Last time when there were elections in Bihar, these things happened. Now there are elections in Kerala , now again these tactics are being used,” he alleged.

He said that Kashmiris were targeted to create a narrative. “They want to create a narrative that Kashmir is anti national and are tagging all Kashmiris as militants. If Kashmiris don’t follow BJP or criticise their activities, they are being termed anti-national,” Karra said.

“Till BJP is in power, their existence is based on divisive politics,” Karra said, adding, “They and their allies or subsidiaries like Bajrang Dal have intolerance towards people. At one time India was an example of tolerance and co-existence across the world, today there is a question mark on India for being intolerant. Once Indian leadership would say Incredible India today the world is saying intolerant India,” he said.

In J&K, maninstream being treated like Hurriyat: Karra

Karra said that mainstream politicians in Jammu and Kashmir were pushed to the wall and being treated in the same way as Hurriyat. “The way Hurriyat was treated earlier, the same way mainstream is treated now which is not going in a good direction. Its results will not be good,” he alleged.

He said that people were raising questions as to what is the difference between being a separatist or a mainstream political worker now. “The way mainstream is being pushed to the wall or there are curbs being imposed on them or their voices suppressed, it will become a big question mark in the minds of the people that then ‘what is the difference (between separatist or mainstream)’,” he said.

Lashing out at the J&K administration over house arrest of Srinagar MP or detention of Doda MLA under PSA, he said the space of mainstream politics in Jammu and Kashmir was being squeezed. “Working MP, MLAs have been detained. If you won’t allow the development of mainstream politics then what will be the next alternative. People from separatism come into the mainstream. But if you push them to the wall in the mainstream and squeeze their space, then what is the next place these mainstream politicians will go to?,” he said.

“Stopping people from expressing themselves is undemocratic. But the way this is happening with elected representatives like an MLA was booked under PSA and an MP was put under house arrest or detention of other MLAs, this is a strange thing that you are also pushing mainstream to the wall,” he stated.

JKSA writes to Shah

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Monday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking urgent intervention over the “alarming and continued rise in incidents of intimidation, harassment and targeted violence against Kashmiri students and traditional shawl vendors in Himachal”.

JKSA national convener Nasir Khuehami said that at least 18 incidents of assault, intimidation and harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers have been reported in Himachal this year alone.

He expressed serious concern that in several cases there has been no prompt or effective registration of FIRs, no visible arrests and no deterrent action. “This is creating an atmosphere of fear and impunity,” he said, adding that this reflects a failure to ensure the safety, dignity, and livelihood of thousands of Kashmiri shawl sellers who earn their living through traditional and lawful means.

Khuehami further pointed out that many Kashmiri students and traders are living under constant fear and severe psychological distress. Alarmingly, several have reportedly been forced to leave Himachal, leading to disruption of education, loss of livelihood, and erosion of dignity.