J&K Congress president reviews membership drive in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Monday reviewed the ongoing membership drive of the party in Jammu. Mir chaired a meeting of prominent leaders including block presidents, ward presidents and workers of Jammu West assembly constituency led by PCC working president Raman Bhalla.

The meeting was organized by PCC general secretary Manmohan Singh to take stock of the progress in the membership process at the booth levels.

The party workers apprised him of the organisational activities and the keen interest shown by the people towards the policies and programmes of the Congress.

Mir emphasized on the need to enrol genuine members in order to strengthen the cadre of the party in every nook and corner of the J&K. He said that Congress is the only party which represents the wishes and aspirations of each and every section of the society and believes in the unity in diversity in real sense which is the basic strength of our nation.