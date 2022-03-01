J&K Congress president reviews membership drive in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Monday reviewed the ongoing membership drive of the party in Jammu. Mir chaired a meeting of prominent leaders including block presidents, ward presidents and workers of Jammu West assembly constituency led by PCC working president Raman Bhalla.
The meeting was organized by PCC general secretary Manmohan Singh to take stock of the progress in the membership process at the booth levels.
The party workers apprised him of the organisational activities and the keen interest shown by the people towards the policies and programmes of the Congress.
Mir emphasized on the need to enrol genuine members in order to strengthen the cadre of the party in every nook and corner of the J&K. He said that Congress is the only party which represents the wishes and aspirations of each and every section of the society and believes in the unity in diversity in real sense which is the basic strength of our nation.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.