J&K cop injured in Oct 29 terrorist attack dies at AIIMS Delhi

J&K police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani who was grievously injured after a terrorist shot at him in a cricket field in the old city area of Srinagar on October 29, the inspector succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon. HT Image

Wani, who had received three bullets in the attack, was shifted to the trauma department of AIIMS hospital on Wednesday afternoon in an air ambulance. “The body of the officer will arrive in Srinagar on Friday morning,” said an officer privy to details.

Wani is survived by young wife, father (retired police officer) and one brother.

Soon after the targeted attack, the police officer was taken to a Sher-e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, where he also underwent a surgery.

Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Srinagar. The officer was shifted to New Delhi for an advanced treatment.

According to police, the inspector was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground when the terrorist fired three shots in the eye, abdomen and neck from close range. Wani’s teammates ran after the terrorist, but he fired in the air and fled the scene, officials had said soon after the attack.

Additional director general of police (Kashmir range) Vijay Kumar who had reached the spot soon after the attack said police identified the terrorist involved in the attack. “His name is Basit Dar, and he hails from Kulgam. He has been active for quite some time and working at the behest of his masters across the border,” Kumar had said, adding pistol was used in the targeted attack on police officer.

Dar was earlier declared as proclaimed offender by the police in the month of September along with three other active militants of TRF/Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed condolences with family of police officer. “Deeply saddened to learn of the death of sub-inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani. He put up a very brave fight after being injured when he was fired upon by militants in Srinagar recently while he was playing cricket with boys in his neighbourhood. My condolences to his loved ones & his@JmuKmrPolice colleagues. May Allah grant his place in Jannat,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also mourned the death of police officer.

J&K director general of police R R Swain called the inspector’s death a a tragic loss. “We mourn the loss of a courageous officer who valiantly served amidst the looming threat of terrorism. His sacrifice embodies the harsh reality our J&K policemen face, dedicating their lives to shield our communities from the shadows of terrorism,’ the DGP said in a statement.