J&K court seeks police action taken report on Vaishno Devi pilgrim deaths

A Katra court on Friday called for the action taken report from the Jammu and Kashmir Police on a complaint seeking that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) officials be booked for alleged criminal negligence that resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims in a landslide en route to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

The landslide, triggered by a cloudburst, struck at Adhkuwari in the Trikuta hills on August 26, killing 34 people and injuring 20.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha constituted a three-member committee, comprising additional chief secretary Shaleen Kabra, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar, on August 29 to probe the causes behind the landslide and submit the report within two weeks. The probe panel’s findings are nowhere in sight.

“As more than a month-and-a half have passed since the filing of this application, before resorting to the provisions of Section 175(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), I deem it appropriate to call for an action-taken report from the senior superintendent of police, Reasi, and the SHO, Bhawan police station,” Katra sub judge Sidhant Vaid said in the order.

The judge noted that under Section 175(3) of the BNSS, a magistrate may, after considering an application and submissions from police, order an inquiry before directing for an investigation.

He observed that the complainant, Rohit Bali of Jammu, had followed the mandate of Sections 173(1) and 173(4) of the BNSS, having submitted applications for the registration of an FIR to the Adhkuwari police post in-charge, the station house officer of the Bhawan police station on August 28, and to the SSP, Reasi, on September 16.

“As such, a copy of this order, along with the application, be forwarded to the SSP, Reasi, and SHO, Bhawan Police Station, to submit the action-taken report on the applications filed by the complainant within two weeks,” the court directed.

Bali had sought an FIR under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant provisions against the SMVDSB chief executive officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya and other officials for alleged negligence in performing their duties, which resulted in the death of the 34 pilgrims.

He submitted that that despite red-alert warnings for heavy rains and flash floods on August 25-26, the CEO and other officials of the board failed to halt the Vaishno Devi yatra or issue an advisory.

The matter regarding the action taken report has been listed for October 30.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra had been suspended for 22 days following the August 26 landslide.

It may be recalled that lieutenant governor Sinha had formed a similar panel on January 1, 2022, following a stampede at the Bhawan that killed 12 pilgrims. However, the findings of that probe were also never made public. That panel was also headed by Kabra, who was then principal secretary, home.