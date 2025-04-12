Menu Explore
J&K: Girl student killed, 17 injured after college bus overturns in Kashmir's Kupwara

PTI | , Srinagar
Apr 12, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Two of the injured were referred to a hospital in Srinagar, while 15 were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital.

A girl student died and 17 others were injured after a college bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

One student died, 17 injured in a bus accident in Kupwara, J&K, on Saturday.
A bus of Government Degree College, Handwara, carrying 27 students for picnic lost control and turned turtle near Vodpora area of Handwara, they said.

The officials said that the injured were taken to a hospital in Handwara where one girl student was declared brought dead.

Two of the injured were referred to a hospital in Srinagar, while 15 were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital, they said.

