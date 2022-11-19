Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K govt bans pvt tuitions by govt teachers

Nov 19, 2022

A circular issued by school education department principal secretary Alok Kumar said that it had been observed that some members of the teaching faculty had been undertaking coaching assignments in private institutions and coaching centres

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has banned government teachers from taking private tuitions (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has banned government teachers from taking private tuitions.

A circular issued by school education department principal secretary Alok Kumar said that it had been observed that some members of the teaching faculty had been undertaking coaching assignments in private institutions and coaching centres even during school hours in violation of Rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 as well as Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE Act, 2009.

“No teaching faculty shall undertake any activity or assignment, including teaching in private educational institutions or coaching centres, unless they obtain prior sanction from the competent authority. Any violation in this regard shall invite disciplinary action against the delinquent officer(s)/officials), as warranted rules,” it further read.

