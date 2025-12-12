J&K govt directs urban local bodies secure edu institutions, hospitals from stray dogs

The Jammu and Kashmir housing and urban development department on Thursday directed all urban local bodies to map schools, hospitals, stadiums and transport hubs within two weeks and secure them from stray dogs ingress. The department has directed commissioners of the Jammu and Srinagar municipal corporations and directors of ULBs in the Kashmir and Jammu regions to submit a detailed compliance report within 30 days. (File)

Mandatory three-monthly inspections and humane ABC (Animal Birth Control) based removal of stray dogs from these places have also been ordered, along with a 30-day compliance report.

Commissioner secretary of the department, Mandeep Kaur, issued a circular directing all urban local bodies (ULBs) across J&K to immediately implement a series of measures mandated by the Supreme Court for effective management of stray dogs in institutional areas.

The circular mandates a two-week exercise to identify all government and private institutions, including schools, colleges, hospitals, stadiums, bus stands, ISBTs and railway stations. The ULBs have been asked to classify all high-risk areas, particularly those frequented by children. “All urban local bodies, in coordination with the district magistrates concerned, shall, within a period of two weeks from the issuance of this circular, complete the identification of all government and private institutions falling within their territorial limits,” the circular said.

The department directed ULBs to assist administrative heads of all identified institutions in immediately undertaking and completing necessary structural and administrative measures to secure their premises. “All institutions must immediately secure their premises by erecting or repairing boundary walls, installing gates, and taking other structural steps to prevent dog ingress. Departments have been directed to submit budget estimates by December 15, with district magistrates monitoring the progress every fortnight,” the circular said.

Meanwhile, school education department has also issued orders to secure educational institutions.

In an order issued by the CEO Poonch, all drawing and disbursing officers (DDOS) and heads of government and private schools of Poonch district have been directed to nominate one nodal officer in their respective offices/schools for timely monitoring and coordination regarding issues related to stray dogs in and around the premises.

Further, it is mandatory to display the name, designation and contact number of the nominated officer prominently outside the boundary wall/main gate of the office/school for public information.

Supreme Court vide its order on November 7 had issued stringent and time-bound directions to all state/UTs and Union of India to secure all vulnerable areas including educational institutions from stray dog ingress and fortify measures for prevention of dog-bite incidents.