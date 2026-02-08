J&K: Govt officer booked on corruption charges

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday registered a case against a Jammu and Kashmir government officer on charges of corruption. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered against the Maeen Azhar Kakroo, the then Tehsildar South Srinagar, the spokesperson said. (File)

“The case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was registered against the Maeen Azhar Kakroo, the then Tehsildar South Srinagar, for alleged demand and acceptance of illegal gratification,” the police spokesperson said.

“The case owes its origin to a verification conducted by this bureau on the basis of a complaint regarding illegal encroachment issues and alleged bribery in connection with restoration and demarcation of land during the year 2021,” ACB said in a statement, adding that during verification, it surfaced that the accused public servant allegedly demanded illegal gratification for facilitating restoration of 14 Marlas of land situated at Gulbahar Colony Hyderpora, Sector-14 Srinagar. It further came to light that a second-hand Mahindra Rexton 4x4 vehicle was allegedly accepted as illegal gratification, with payments reportedly made by the complainant through banking transactions from his Paytm account linked with J&K Bank Batamaloo.

“Further enquiry revealed that after restoration, the said land was sold by the complainant in January 2022 to a private purchaser and is presently under her possession. By allegedly demanding and accepting illegal gratification other than legal remuneration in connection with an official act, the accused is stated to have abused his official position.”

“Immediately after registration of FIR, searches of residential house of above said accused person was conducted after obtaining search warrants from the court. Searches were carried simultaneously at 2 separate locations viz a) residential house in Baramulla, b) Residential House in Srinagar.”

ACB said that during the search incriminating evidences, including revenue papers and finance/bank documents etc were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. “The investigation of the case is going on,” they added.