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J&K govt school teacher among two terror operatives held in Kishtwar

Accused provided logistics and shelter to slain Jaish commander Saifullah Balochi and his aides in Chatroo forest hideout.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:55 pm IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
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The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two terror operatives, including a government school teacher, for providing logistical support, food, and shelter to top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Saifullah Balochi and two other Pakistani terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir government school teacher Mashkoor Ahmed has been arrested for providing logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Saifullah Balochi and two other Pakistani terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district earlier this year. (HT photo)

The two terror operatives, government school teacher Mashkoor Ahmed and Maneer Ahmed, were instrumental in facilitating the foreign terrorists who were eventually killed in an intense gunfight with security forces on February 22. For four years, Chatroo area in the upper reaches of Kishtwar had become a safe haven for the terrorists due to its hilly terrain, dense jungles and sympathisers in villages.

Kishtwar senior superintendent of police Naresh Singh said, “In a decisive operation against anti-national elements, J&K Police arrested a key accused linked to providing aid to foreign terrorists at a hideout at Singhpora in Chatroo.”

The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and the Arms Act.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K govt school teacher among two terror operatives held in Kishtwar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K govt school teacher among two terror operatives held in Kishtwar
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