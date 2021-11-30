J&K HC judge tests positive for Covid, courtroom sealed

A judge of the Jammu and Kashmir high court was tested positive for Covid on Monday. Officials said he had returned from Srinagar on Friday and was attending cases on Monday. Nearly 15 members of his staff are also being tested, they added. The courtroom has been sealed.

Meanwhile, J&K reported 150 fresh infections and one death on Monday.

Of the total cases, 122 were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 28 infections. The death was reported from Kashmir division.

Kashmir reported highest 48 cases in Srinagar followed by 23 cases in Baramulla and 16 in Budgam.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 560 followed by Baramulla and Jammu with 348 and 139 active cases, respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 181 with active cases reaching 1,626.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,30,579 and the recovery rate was 98.37%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have mounted to 3,36,681 and the death toll stands at 4,476

Officials said 44,236 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

90 cases recorded in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 90 fresh Covid infections on Monday, taking the state’s case tally to 2,27,093.

No fatality was reported today and the death toll remains 3,830.

The highest of 25 cases were reported from Kanga, 20 each from Mandi and Shimla, 14 from Hamirpur, five from Una, three from Chamba, two from Solan and one from Bilaspur.

The active cases climbed up to 824 while the recoveries have reached 2,22,422 after 61 people recuperated.

In terms of the number of cases, Kangra is the worst-hit among all 12 districts logging 51,879 cases since the virus outbreak. It is followed by Mandi with 31,883 cases and Shimla with 27,889 cases.