J&K heading towards major power crisis, say officials

Due to slow discharge of water in rivers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory is heading towards a major electricity crisis, especially with the low rainfall in the past two months, officials said. They added that the UT is facing a daily shortfall of 1,500 to 2,000 megawatts, forcing the department to go for long power cuts, especially in Kashmir. A senior officer in Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited said that they were supplying around 1,700 megawatts every day and are in the process of acquiring 500 megawatts more . (HT FIle Photo)

The administration spends over ₹31,000 crore per year to purchase electricity from the Northern Grid, is in the process of getting an additional 500 MW. Officials, however, say that this additional power will not be enough to solve the problem.

The frequent power cuts at a time when smart meters are being installed have irked people who blame administration for not fulfilling it’s promise of an uninterrupted power supply. As winter is approaching, the power crisis could further deepen if the administration doesn’t arrange additional power supply.

“In modern world, electricity is a lifeline. Despite the region having vast potential to produce hydropower, industries, businesses and tourism, which are vital for the region’s growth, are suffering due to unreliable power supply. In winter, tourism is a significant source of income for the region and the looming power crisis threatens to disrupt this sector,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) joint secretary Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal said.

He added most businesses heavily rely on electricity and the persistent power cuts have led to monetary losses. “In winter and sub-zero temperatures, we don’t even get six hours of electricity. Patients with respiratory illnesses and school children who are appearing for examinations are the ones who suffer the most. Our children can’t afford to study late or early morning because lack of electricity.”

Over the past couple of years, J&K administration has been making additional efforts to lure private investments, especially in industrial, tourism and health sectors. These efforts are likely to suffer because of the issue as well.

“We have never seen power supply like other states of the country, despite there is lot of potential to generate power in J&K. Traders and common masses are suffering alike,” said Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, vice-president of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation.

Even the consumers feel let down. “We are facing power crisis despite the installation of smart meters. The schedule is never followed properly and when power is not supplied on regular basis, what is point of these meters,” said Ishfaq Ahmad, a consumer.

On Friday, National Conference also raised concerns on electricity crisis and said this has never happened in Kashmir since 2000

“Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing the worst power crisis in over two decades. Despite the reckless installation of smart meters, power cuts last for hours and even days. What is the unelected government doing?,” NC spokesperson posted on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter.

“The discharge in rivers owing to less precipitation this year has led to decline in local power production causing the power deficit. Even after acquiring more power, there will be curtailments which will be announced later this month,” he said.

In Jammu, people have complained about erratic power supply.

“We face power cuts on regular basis, even in areas where smart meters have been installed,” said Sunil Kumar, a resident of Channi.

On Wednesday, chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta held review meeting in Srinagar and asked the divisional administration to ensure quality power. “The scheduled eight-hour cut in non-metered areas should be ensured besides taking measures for uninterrupted power supply to all the smart metered habitations,” he said.

