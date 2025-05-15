J&K Jal shakti minister advocates mandatory bunkers in border areas

Minister for Jal Shakti, forest, environment and ecology and tribal affairs Javed Ahmed Rana on Wednesday advocated the need for mandatory bunkers for people residing along the Line of Control (LoC), adding that such provisions would go a long way in ensuring safety of people living in these areas. J&K Jal shakti minister Javed Ahmed Rana during his visit in Poonch district’s Mendharon Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Rana, for the second consecutive day, visited various shelling hit areas in Mendhar to assess the extent of damage to property and livestock.

During his visit, the minister interacted with the affected families. Expressing concern over loses faced by people, the minister assured all possible support from the government. He also convened a meeting of sub-divisional officers and directed them to undertake detailed planning for restoration of the affected public infrastructure.

Rana instructed the officers to engage closely with the victim families and extend all possible help support to them. He also directed that compensation to the affected people should be processed expeditiously, ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, Poonch district commissioner Vikas Kundal, accompanied by a team of officers of the district administration, conducted a comprehensive city tour on Wednesday to inspect areas affected by recent cross border shelling and to oversee the administrative response to public safety and infrastructure restoration.

During the tour, Kundal visited mohalla Shankar Nagar, one of the affected localities in the cross border shelling and interacted with locals.

He instructed the revenue officials to carry out an immediate and thorough assessment of all losses along with directing them to submit a consolidated report at the earliest to facilitate prompt relief and rehabilitation measures.

He assured the affected families that the administration is fully committed to ensuring their safety and well being, and all necessary resources will be mobilized to support them during this difficult time.

Later, the DC visited the divisional forest office building, which was also damage in shelling.