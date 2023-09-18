J&K L-G visits slain DSP Humayun Bhat’s house, assures family of all help

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the residence of deputy superintendent of police Humayun Bhat, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag district last week, and assured the family members of all assistance.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha with Ghulam Hassan Bhat, the father of Jammu and Kashmir DSP Humayun Bhat, in Budgam on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Besides Bhat, Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles and Major Ashish Dhonchak of the same battalion and a soldier made the supreme sacrifice in the encounter last Wednesday. The operation to flush out terrorists holed up in the Gadole forest area of Anantnag district entered its sixth day on Monday with security forces using drones to pinpoint the hideouts for carrying out attacks on the militants.

“Visited Humhama, Budgam, today to meet the family of braveheart martyr DySP Humayun Bhat and expressed my condolences. Assured the family of all assistance and support from the UT administration. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved family,” Sinha posted on his official handle on X.

The L-G spent some time with the bereaved family, including the officer’s father Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a retired IGP.

Addressing a function in Srinagar on Sunday, Sinha said every drop of the martyrs’ blood will be avenged and the terrorist handlers will have to pay a heavy price. “We have complete faith in our soldiers... The entire nation stands in solidarity with the jawans,” he said.

He claimed that the attack on security forces in Anantnag was the result of frustration among terrorist ranks due to the successful conduct of the G20 Summit and the crackdown on conflict profiteers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G said the time had come to end terrorism and the ecosystem that has suppressed the common man in Jammu and Kashmir.

