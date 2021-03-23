J&K lecturer held for issuing fake appointment, transfer orders

The Crime Branch on Monday arrested a lecturer for issuing forged and fictitious appointment and transfer orders in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused, Arfat Ahmed Khan, was working as a computer science lecturer at a government higher secondary school Jakyas in Doda. He is a resident of Baland Pur in Assar tehsil of Doda.

“The accused was arrested under Sections 465 (house-trespass),468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (uses as genuine a fraudulent record) of the Indian Penal Code for his involvement in issuing forged and fictitious appointment and transfer/posting orders in the school education department. The accused was not cooperating and was constantly on the run. He kept changing his location from one place to another in both Jammu and Srinagar to evade arrest,” said a spokesman.

Crime Branch Jammu vigorously contested the anticipatory bail application of the accused, which led to his application being rejected.

“The case owes its origin to a communication made by director school education, Jammu, alleging that while scrutinising records, some fake and forged transfer orders of lecturers were detected and reported,” he said.

On this, the crime branch, Jammu initiated a preliminary enquiry and involvement of Arafat Ahmed Khan (lecturer) was prima facie established.

Besides issuing fake and fictitious orders of appointment and transfers to others, he had also issued a similar transfer order shifting himself from government higher secondary school Jakyas to Kishtwar.

“The accused has been arrested and produced before a court. Police remand has been sought for further investigation of the case,” said a spokesperson.