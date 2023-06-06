Adequate security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra, capable of handling challenges: Jammu and Kashmir LG

Amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pak-based terror outfits to disrupt ensuing Amarnath pilgrimage, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday assured adequate security arrangements saying, “his administration was now capable of handling challenges”.

“For the Amarnath Yatra, many facilities have been augmented. Today, we have initiated ₹51 crore Yatri Niwas project started at Majeen. Four such Bhawans will be constructed in the days to come,” said Sinha while fielding media queries.

He also said, “Following PM directions, a DPR for road construction on the twin axis of Pahalgam and Baltal will hopefully be approved this year to pave way for the construction that will connect both the axis (Pahalgam and Baltal)”.

DPR for Chandanwari-Panjtarni- Sangam Top-Baltal road being prepared by NHIDCL is at advanced stage. On completion, this road will provide smooth passage to the pilgrims, he observed.

When asked for security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, he said that adequate arrangements were put in place.

“Challenges do come but we are now used to (capable) facing them successfully,” he said.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 1 and will conclude on August 31.

He also referred to the successful hosting of international level event (G20 Summit meets).

“An international level event (G20) was never organised before in J&K. After Independence, it was for the first time that such an international level event was held in J&K with the cooperation of the people. A new history has been created and it was a testimony to the transition of the region,” he said.

Earlier, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Sinha performed ‘puja’ for the commencement of construction work for Yatri Niwas and disaster management center at Majeen.

The facility is being developed under the CSR initiative of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) at a cost of ₹51 crore.

Puri said the Yatri Niwas will help in providing accommodation for 30,000 Amarnath pilgrims every year and will be particularly helpful for yatris from weaker sections. It will help in traffic management and ensure a seamless experience, he added.

Sinha also congratulated the people.

“I am immensely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri for Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board’s Yatri Niwas at Jammu. This new facility will ease the lives of devotees embarking on annual pilgrimage of Baba Amarnath,” he said.

Sinha impressed upon the executing agencies and all the workers engaged in the construction work to develop the Yatri Niwas as a centre of spirituality which will provide divine experience to the devotees.

Last year, a total of 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited the holy shrine of Shri Amarnathji, since 2015.

As many as 120 additional bank branches were added last year to facilitate the registration of the pilgrims and this year the registration facility is being provided through 542 branches across the country, said the LG.

He said the work for upgradation of Yatra track has been done on a war footing and the work was resumed after snow clearance in March this year.

“We are making dedicated efforts to strengthen communication connectivity. Telecommunication towers, Cell on Wheels are being installed by the telecom service providers, besides Army is laying an Optical fiber cable from Sonamarg to Holy Cave”, he added.

Caption: J&K LG Manoj Sinha and union minister Hardeep Singh Puri perform ‘Puja’ before commencement of ₹51 crore Yatri Niwas and disaster management centre at Majeen in Jammu district on Tuesday.

LG inaugurates SMVDSB’s prasad-cum-souvenir counter at Jammu airport

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated prasad-cum-souvenir counter of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in the departure area of Jammu Airport here.

The facility will fulfil the long-pending demand of the devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi from across the country to make packaged prasad and other souvenir available at the Jammu Airport, said LG.

At the inaugural ceremony, Sinha shared initiatives taken by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for providing better facilities to the pilgrims.

The Shrine Board has also taken several digital initiatives to facilitate the devotees from across the country and abroad, he added.

The Lt Governor also distributed the prasad packages to the people at the airport.