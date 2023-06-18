LG Sinha seeks people’s support for successful Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of the beginning of two-month annual Amarnath Yatra, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said he is hopeful that local people in Jammu and Kashmir will extend support for success of the pilgrimage. LG Sinha was speaking during the weekly radio programme “Awaam ki Awaaz”. (ANI Photo)

Sinha, while speaking during the weekly radio programme “Awaam ki Awaaz”, said that the Amarnath Yatra was starting from July 1. He said the entire society in J&K has always welcomed the devotees from different parts of the country.

“I know every section of society waits for the whole year to serve the pilgrims. This year also, active participation of all the citizens will definitely make this year’s Yatra and festivity of culture and spirituality successful, and will be pivotal to provide all the facilities. I request all the people of J&K that we expect your support in the whole yatra,” he said.

He said that the pilgrimage was also a symbol of the welfare of humanity, upliftment of all sections of the society and exchange of new ideas. “Local economy and employment opportunities are also linked to this Yatra,” he said.

The administration has been in an overdrive to ensure proper arrangements for the conduct of the Yatra. L-G Manoj Sinha visited Chandanwari and Nunwan and Baltal base camps on June 13 and 14 respectively to review the status of preparedness of the annual pilgrimage through the routes. A deadline of June 20 has been set for the completion of various works including snow clearance at MG Top, Panjtarni and other such areas; completion of emergency landing platform at holy cave; boundary walls, safety railing on vulnerable stretches; water supply and installation of RO in every camp. A joint security conference between police, army, CRPF and civil administration officers was held on June 10 for a fool proof security arrangement. The meeting was held to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and security agencies for the success of the upcoming Yatra.

The 62-day-long yatra to the 3,880 metre high Holy Cave shrine of Amarnathji is scheduled to start on July 1 from two routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, member Parliament and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the Amarnath Yatra was a reflection of communal harmony in J&K. “People come on Yatra, it is good for us. The Yatra has always been a matter of communal harmony. Kashmiris lift their baggage and perform other things. The hatred which has been generated in the country, they should see how Muslims and Hindus here are together and help each other for the smooth Yatra,” he said, while speaking to media persons.

Abdullah also said that the Yatra has been a source of employment for a section of people in Kashmir. “If Yatra stops, won’t the people suffer losses? Where will the poor, who are earning due to Yatra, go in winter? People associated with the pilgrimage earn during these two months and then consumes that,” he said.