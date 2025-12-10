J&K LG lays stone of houses for families hit by natural calamities in Kathua, Samba

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, laid foundation stone for construction of 449 new homes for families affected due to recent natural calamities in Kathua and Samba districts. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, laid foundation stone for construction of 449 new homes for families affected due to recent natural calamities in Kathua and Samba districts. (HT Photo)

During his speech, Sinha said that welfare of people of J&K was the top priority of the government.

“We are committed to serve them and fulfil all their aspirations. This project for construction of new homes for affected families manifests our commitment to people and inclusive development of J&K,” he added.

Sinha said that better infrastructure, education, health, employment, equal opportunities and social justice have always been his priorities.

A total of 344 houses that were completely devastated in Kathua will be constructed at a cost of ₹34 crore. In Samba, 105 houses damaged during the recent flash floods will be rebuilt at a cost of ₹10.50 crore.

The construction costs for these 3-bedroom houses will be financed by an NGO, High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), which will also ensure modern amenities and facilities for home owners.

He said the project for construction of new homes for affected families being completed with the help of HRDS-India, manifests our commitment to people and inclusive development of J&K. He also directed the district administration for inclusion of all the genuine beneficiaries, if anyone is left out.

An assistance amounting to Rs. 8.22 crore and ₹1.38 crore was respectively disbursed to the affected families in Kathua and Samba.

During his visit to Kathua, Sinha also inaugurated and dedicated an indoor sports stadium to the youth.