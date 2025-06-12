J&K LG orders reshuffle in J&K administration, DCs and dept heads transferred

Akshay Labroo is new deputy commissioner (DC) Srinagar while Faz Lul Haseeb will be new commissioner of Srinagar municipal corporation (MC) as the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday made various transfers and postings of IAS officers. Faz Lul Haseeb will be new commissioner of Srinagar municipal corporation (MC). (File)

There were changes across departments in the union territory.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohiud Din Bhat was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Budgam, replacing Akshay Labroo who has been sent to Srinagar.

Faz Lul Haseeb, managing director, J&K tourism development corporation, was also transferred and posted as Srinagar MC commissioner. He shall also hold the charge of the post of CEO of the Smart City Project.

Ramban DC Baseer Ul Haq Chaudhary was transferred and posted as mission director, National Health Mission, J&K.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, vice-chairman, Jammu development authority, was transferred and posted as Kistwar DC.

Mohammad Alyas Khan, additional secretary in the lieutenant governor’s secretariat, was transferred and posted as Ramban DC.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, awaiting orders of adjustment in the general administration department, has been posted as secretary to the government, science and technology department. He shall also hold the charge of administrative secretary, civil aviation department, in addition to his own duties.

Owais Ahmed, Srinagar MC commissioner, has been posted as director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kashmir.

Gurpal Singh, awaiting orders of adjustment in the general administration department, was posted as director, social welfare, Jammu.