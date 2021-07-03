J&K logs 331 infections, six deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 331 fresh infections and six deaths due to the coronavirus.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 437 with active positive cases dropping to 4,209. The UT had witnessed the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

There were 254 cases and one death in Kashmir while Jammu division saw 77 infections and five fatalities.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,07,749 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.36%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,15,960 and the death toll has hit 4,327.

Officials said with 78 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 29 in Anantnag.

From June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities with lowest four on June 19 and June 23.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.