J&K: MBBS fee scam: Relative, 3 others chargesheeted for ₹27 lakh fraud

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, Kashmir, on Thursday filed a chargesheet against four persons, including a relative of the victim and two consultancy owners, for allegedly embezzling ₹27 lakh intended for medical school fees in Bangladesh. The chargesheet was presented before the chief judicial magistrate, Srinagar, following a probe into a 2025 FIR. (HT File)

The chargesheet was presented before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, following a probe into a 2025 FIR. The accused, charged with cheating and criminal conspiracy, allegedly left a medical aspirant’s career in limbo after misappropriating the bulk of his tuition funds.

“Bank records and official communications from the medical college have substantiated that the accused intentionally misappropriated the funds for personal gain,” a Crime Branch official said.

The investigation revealed a conspiracy that began within the family. The complainant was reportedly lured into the trap by his relative, Peerzada Aabid, a resident of Bijbehara. Aabid introduced the victim to Syed Wasim, proprietor of M/s Europe Consultancy Centre, and two others, Syed Suhail Aijaz and Zaigam Khan of Overseas Consultancy.

Between 2022 and 2023, the complainant handed over ₹27 lakh to the accused, who had promised to facilitate his son’s admission and ensure the timely transfer of fees to Park View Medical College in Bangladesh.

While the accused collected the full amount, they allegedly siphoned off the majority of the funds. Investigators found that only $8,000 (approximately ₹6.04 lakh) was actually deposited with the college.

The fraud came to light nearly a year later when the student was barred from appearing in his examinations due to the outstanding balance. He was eventually forced to leave the institution and return home. Following a preliminary inquiry, the Crime Branch registered the FIR in 2025.

The filing of the case followed the EOW bid to clear a backlog of financial crimes. Official data reveals that in 2025, the EOW, Kashmir, disposed of over 100 FIRs involving complex economic offences. Additionally, the wing examined and resolved 1,270 public and government complaints during the same period.