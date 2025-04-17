Menu Explore
J&K medical council signs pact with UNESCO bioethics chair

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 17, 2025 09:38 AM IST

In a statement the council said that the MoU is intended to establish a basis to explore areas for cooperation to initiate joint projects involving bioethics and medical ethics teaching, training and updates, to pursue research, curriculum development, innovative teaching methods and others.

The Jammu & Kashmir medical council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asia Pacific division and the Department of Education International Chair in Bioethics (UNESCO chair).

The Jammu & Kashmir medical council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asia Pacific division and the Department of Education International Chair in Bioethics (UNESCO chair). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The Jammu & Kashmir medical council signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asia Pacific division and the Department of Education International Chair in Bioethics (UNESCO chair). (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

In a statement the council said that the MoU is intended to establish a basis to explore areas for cooperation to initiate joint projects involving bioethics and medical ethics teaching, training and updates, to pursue research, curriculum development, innovative teaching methods and others.

The MoU is also aimed to facilitate among parties the use of modules and case based methodology in offering bioethics, medical ethics continuous professional development for medical teachers and practitioners; to collaborate in the development and introduction of bioethics curriculum in the under graduate and post graduate teaching and training programs in India; to encourage academic innovation by cooperating in developing new teaching and learning technologies and assessment methodologies and to organize and participate in joint collaborative activities such as conferences, workshops, publications, seminars and online courses.

