J&K: Mirwaiz put under house arrest, Friday prayers not allowed at Jamia Masjid

On the occasion of Juma’t-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramadan, the authorities put Jamia Masjid chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest and didn’t allow prayers at the Srinagar’s grand mosque, the leader said in a statement issued on Friday. Members of the Muslim community offering prayers outside Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Juma’t-ul-Vida in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Along with the statement, Mirwaiz uploaded a video message on social media condemning the action of the J&K authorities on the religious occasion.

“On the very significant religious occasion of Juma’t-ul-vida, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest and was not allowed to go to Jama Masjid and the mosque was also locked for prayers by the authorities,” the statement said.

The authorities, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, have not yet responded to the statement of Mirwaiz. The Hurriyat leader said a press conference was also called at his residence which was again disallowed by the authorities.

“It would have been a different experience if I could extend this greeting to you in person at Jama Masjid and you would be there to receive it. But for the fifth consecutive year, the state authorities have once again locked the gates of historic and central Jama Masjid Srinagar and put me under house arrest,” Mirwaiz said in the video message.

Mirwaiz has often charged J&K authorities of putting him under house arrest after his release from house detention on September 22 last year, as he had approached court against his confinement to his home since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government in March this year vehemently denied the “house arrest allegations” in response to Mirwaiz’s petition challenging his house arrest after the J&K high court had given the administration “last and final” opportunity.

Mirwaiz said Juma’t-ul-vida has a great significance for Muslims as it is a day of special prayers and supplications. “Offering prayers at the central Jamia masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan has great reward and favour with Allah . So lakhs of people , including men women and children, from near and far, from all districts of the valley, from rural and remote areas come to Jama Masjid on this day to participate in this specially blessed and rewarding Friday congregational prayer, which comes once in a year,” he said.

“It is extremely sad and unfortunate that the authorities snatched this opportunity from us and forcibly locked the gates of Jama Masjid not allowing this great religious congregation to take place , causing great distress, anguish and pain to you and me,” he stressed.

Mirwaiz said the people of Jammu and Kashmir protest “this authoritarianism and direct violation of our religious rights”.

“Repeatedly this centre of Islam in Kashmir is subject to enforced lock downs by the authorities. And repeatedly I am put under house arrest on Fridays to prevent me from going to Jama Masjid,” he said.

He rued that each Friday was a day of uncertainty and anxiety for him as he does not know if he will be allowed to go to Jama Masjid or not depending on the will of the authorities. “A few hours before noon I get conveyed what that decision was. This is the most arbitrary and authoritarian way to function and is highly regrettable,” he said.

Mirwaiz said they are painfully aware of the great suffering that the people of Palestine are going through.

“Let us remember them in our prayers today that may Allah ease their suffering and pain and deliver them justice. Let us also remember thousands of our youth and political prisoners, leaders languishing in jail for years and pray for their health and early release,” he added.

Thousands converge for prayers at Dargah Hazratbal

Thousands of people offered Friday prayers at Dargah Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the occasion of Juma’t-ul-Vida.

The Dargah Hazratbal, the valley’s holiest shrine, witnessed the biggest congregation with people thronging from all the parts of the valley.

Senior political leaders, including National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and Apni Party chairperson Altaf Bukhari, were among those who offered prayers at the shrine.

Mufti offered her prayers in a special women’s section of Dargah Hazrathbal. She was accompanied by former minister Asia Naqash, former MLA Anjum Fazilli and Sheikh Saba.

In her message, she said, “Jumat ul Vida marks the last Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramadhan , the day has a great spiritual significance and every year.”