J-K National Conference leader murder case: Delhi HC seeks status report from police on accused bail plea
The Delhi high court has sought a status report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on a bail plea moved by murder accused in Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, who was murdered last year in Delhi.
The Bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, in an order passed last week, issued notice to respondents and directed to file the detailed status report with advance copy to the counsel for the petitioner at least one week prior to the next date of hearing which is September 2, 2022.
Advocates Harpreet Singh Hora and Jasdeep Singh argued for the accused before the high court that the investigation is complete and the weapon has been recovered and the accused is in custody since the last 10 months. It was argued that the evidence is deficient in the case and the accused has been implicated in the case. The main accused Harpreet Singh Khalsa is still absconding and Police is making efforts to arrest him, lawyers argued.
In the case of mysterious murder of the former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and senior National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir in September 2021 in Delhi, the murder accused namely Balbir Singh Billa from Jammu has approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail stating that the case against him is fabricated and he is in custody since September 2021.
The case was initially handled by the Moti Nagar Police Station and is now being dealt by the Crime Branch.
National Conference leader Wazir, who was a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, chairman of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, and president of a transport union for the last three decades, had come to Delhi on September 2 from his residence in Jammu.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police was also informed that Wazir was missing and they tried to locate him.
The authorities also checked if he had boarded the flight to Canada but it turned out that he hadn’t and he was found dead in a building in West Delhi.
-
ED summons Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leaders court arrest in Jammu
Several top leaders of Congress, including former ministers, legislators, corporators, DCC presidents, frontal heads, courted their arrest during a demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk here against ED summons to Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi. The JKPCC called it a “part of vendetta politics of Modi government”. Carrying placards, they raised slogans in favour of Sonia Gandhi and against BJP government.
-
Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
The 270km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir to the outside world, was partially restored for traffic on Thursday evening at Ramban, said officials. The highway remained blocked through the day due to landslides and shooting stones trigged by overnight rains in the district. According to the traffic police control room, nearly 1,200 vehicles were stranded between Ramban and Panthiyal alone.
-
Opposition rebuffs Centre’s claims that Kashmiri Pandits haven’t migrated from Valley after 2019
The mainstream leaders have hit out at the Union government for its claims that no Kashmiri Pandit migrated from Kashmir after 2019 as the union territories are on the “path to development”. It was also stated that from August 5, 2019 till July 9 this year, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
51 couples enter wedlock in mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar
As many as 51 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar on Thursday. The brides and grooms assembled at a marriage-cum-community hall near Barabarshah where clerics performed the nikah ceremonies. The ceremony was the initiative of 'We, The Helping Hands Foundation,' an NGO. It gifted the couples marriage kits and personalised items.
-
Owner of UP printing press held in Himachal constable recruitment paper leak case
Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested the owner of a printing press located in Uttar Pradesh in connection with a constable recruitment paper leak case in the state. A resident of Vaishali in UP's Ghaziabad, Sailendra Vikram Singh is the owner of Immense Solutions Private Limited at the Sahibabad industrial area in Gaziabad from where the paper for recruitment of police constables was published in March. The paper held on March 27 was cancelled by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics