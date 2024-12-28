Menu Explore
J&K Police, army rescue stranded tourists, civilians

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 29, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Army in a statement said they are providing assistance in evacuation of 68 civilians, including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 8 children along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists

J&K Police and army rescued dozens of tourists and civilians, including some patients, who were stranded at various places in the Valley due to the heavy snowfall on Friday.

Snow removal machine clearing roads in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /Ht)
Snow removal machine clearing roads in Srinagar on Saturday. (Waseem Andrabi /Ht)

“Chinar Warriors responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination of Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tangmarg. Providing assistance in evacuation of 68 civilians, including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 8 children along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists,” army said in a statement adding that a pregnant lady was evacuated at Kulgam.

“Chinar Warriors responded to an emergency distress call to evacuate a pregnant lady from Munad village, Kulgam. Amid heavy snowfall the rescue team reached the location on time. Immediate life saving medical assistance was extended & the patient was evacuated to Government Hospital, Yaripora,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile J&K Police also rescued civilians and stranded passengers at various places.

Police spokesman said that a distress call was received by police reporting that a vehicle carrying four tourists travelling from the National Highway via Dalwach to Dooru had stuck in the heavy snow leaving the passengers stranded in extreme weather conditions. “A police team of Dooru police station rushed and rescued all four tourists and safely evacuated them to a secure location,” the spokesman.

“The patient, who had recently undergone surgery, experienced severe pain and required immediate medical attention. Upon receiving the distress call, police acted swiftly, arranging transportation and ensuring the patient was safely shifted to the hospital without delay.”

The spokesman said that Budgam police rescued tourists stranded in Doodhpathri and helped patients, commuters and tourists who were stuck on roads at different places across the district especially in far flung areas.

The spokesman said that in Ganderbal, police extended assistance to tourists, commuters and patients stranded in the snow at various locations across the district. “In Awantipora, police received a distress call from Shahabad Awantipora, in which the caller requested that one lady is in dire need of medical treatment to save her life. Acting swiftly, a special team led by SHO Police Station Awantipora rushed to the spot along with his vehicle and evacuated the said patient to SDH Tral for treatment. In Kulgam, police received a distress call from Adigam, Devsar in which the caller reported that an ailing person (cardiac patient) namely Nawaz Ahmad Mallah son of Ghulam Nabi Mallah resident of Adigam Devsar had suffered a heart attack and is in dire need of medical treatment. However, the family members were unable to shift the patient to the hospital at their own due to incessant snowfall and slippery road, making access impossible through conventional means. Acting swiftly, a special team led by SHO police station Devsar rushed to the spot and evacuated the said cardiac patient to hospital for treatment.”

