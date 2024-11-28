J&K Police attach properties of 7 terrorists hiding in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Following a nod by a special NIA Court in Doda, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached properties belonging to seven terrorists in Kishtwar district, officials said. At present, all seven are hiding in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Acting on the directions of a special NIA court, police teams along with revenue officials and magistrates attached the properties of seven terrorists in Kishtwar on Thursday. (Representational photo)

“Acting on the directions of a special NIA court, police teams along with revenue officials and magistrates attached the properties of seven terrorists in Kishtwar. These terrorists are hiding in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” said Kishtwar SSP Javed Iqbal.

With the home ministry’s directions to smash the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, the special NIA court had issued non-bailable warrants against 13 active terrorists of Kishtwar district in February last year.

Subsequently, they were declared proclaimed offenders in September 2023.

Kishtwar SSP Javed Iqbal said, “Following permission by an NIA court, properties of seven terrorists are being attached in the presence of revenue officials and magistrates. The court gave us permission to proceed against seven of them.”

The 13 terrorists, who were declared proclaimed offenders last year were identified as Shahnawaz Kanth, alias Munna, alias Umer of Hullar; Nayeem Ahmed, alias Amir, alias Gazi, of Gundna (near Jamia Masjid Kishtwar); Mohammad Iqbal, alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Kishtwar; Shahnawaz, alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna; Javid Hussain Giri, alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal; Bashir Ahmed Mughal, Gazi-ul-Din, Sattar Din, alias Rajab, alias Saifullah (all three from Jugna Keshwan); Imtiyaz Ahmed, alias Dawood of Banderna, Kishtwar; Shabir Ahmed of Kither Bonjwah; Mohammad Rafiq Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah; Muzaffar Ahmed of Semna Colony, Zewar, Kishtwar; and Azad Hussain of Affani Padder.

Last year, non-bailable warrants were issued against them under Sections 120-B, 121-A of the IPC, 13, 18, 39 of UAPA.

“The 13 terrorists are actively involved in terror activities for creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir,” a police source said.

“They mobilised sleeper cells and connived with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India,” the source added.

Last year, police also roped in drum-beaters to inform the public about the efforts to apprehend the 13 terrorists.

According to officials, 118 terrorists from Doda district are also hiding in Pakistan and PoK.