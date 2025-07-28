Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
J&K Police attach property of drug peddler in Kulgam

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 05:28 am IST

Officials said that a house and land belonging to drug peddler Farooq Ahmad Mir, of Zadoora, was attached under the provisions of NDPS Act

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached property of an alleged drug peddler under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The police said that the said individual is involved in two separate NDPS cases. (File)
Officials said that a house and land belonging to drug peddler Farooq Ahmad Mir, of Zadoora, was attached under the provisions of NDPS Act. “The property- comprising a single-storey residential building (850 sq. ft.) along with 12 marlas of land with an estimated market value of 65 lakhs, has been attached,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said that the said individual is involved in two separate NDPS cases. “As per section 68-F of the NDPS Act, proceedings were initiated by the competent authority for the attachment of illegally acquired property believed to be purchased through proceeds of narcotic trafficking,” the spokesperson said.

