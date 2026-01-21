J&K police conduct security review meeting

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday conducted security review meetings in Baramulla and Anantnag, to assess the security situation ahead of Republic Day. Special Operations Group personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police patrol during a search operation near the International Border at Treva, in Jammu on Tuesday. (AP)

DIG south Kashmir range Javid Iqbal Matoo, chaired a comprehensive security and crime review meeting at district police lines, Anantnag, to assess the prevailing security scenario and the overall law-and-order situation in the district.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on security preparedness, crime trends, anti-militancy operations, crime prevention, and public safety measures.

Matoo reviewed the performance of various police units and emphasised the need for enhanced coordination, intelligence-based policing and timely action against criminal and anti-social elements.

Baramulla police also held a comprehensive security review meeting, chaired by Baramulla senior superintendent of police, at the Conference Hall.

Officers from the army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, CISF, intelligence agencies, along with all GOs, SHOs of district police attended the meeting. “Detailed deliberations were held on security arrangements, inter-agency coordination, deployment strategies, intelligence sharing, and preparedness to ensure peaceful and incident-free Republic Day Celebrations-26 across the district,” the police spokesman said.

Security forces recover IED in Baramulla

Security forces on Tuesday averted a tragedy with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, officials said.The IED was planted by suspected terrorists by the roadside at Takiya Tapper in the Pattani area of Baramulla district, officials added.They said the IED was detected by a patrol party of security forces. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to neutralise the IED.The incident comes less than a week ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Anantnag police conducts meeting with Pahalgam hotel owners

Anantnag police on Tuesday held a coordination meeting at Pahalgam with hotel owners, taxi and pony operators, ATV bikers and other tourism stakeholders to strengthen tourist safety during the winter season.

The meeting was chaired by Anantnag SSP Amritpal Singh who stressed collective responsibility in ensuring a safe and secure environment for visitors. “Key directions issued included maintain proper records of all guests, ensure safety and security of tourists at all times, no use of drones in restricted or sensitive areas, do not take tourists to unsafe or off-limits locations, timely submission of Form C with complete and correct details to police station Pahalgam,” police spokesman said.

Anantnag SSP said compliance will be closely monitored and appreciated the cooperation of stakeholders.