J&K Police raid over 200 premises of Jamaat-e-Islami activists in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided over 200 locations across the Valley as part of the crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and continued questioning family members and acquaintances of the three Kashmiri doctors linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror module busted in Faridabad with Monday’s explosive haul and subsequent Red Fort blast, officials said. Security personnel during a crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), in Kulgam on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

“The raids were carried out at the houses and premises of JeI members and their associates across the districts of Shopian, Kulgam, Baramulla and Ganderbal districts as part of the crackdown to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structure at the grassroots level in the Kashmir Valley,” a police spokesman said.

More than two dozen people from different parts of south Kashmir, including family members of the doctors Umar Nabi and Muzzamil Shakeel of Koil village in Pulwama district and Adeel Rather of Kulgam, are in police custody and have been questioned by a special team of officers since Tuesday.

“The probe has been expanded and friends and acquaintances of the arrested doctors are being interrogated,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, the police have picked up a doctor from Kulgam after they found that he had bought three cars recently. However, it is yet to be established if he has any link with the arrested doctors.

During the past four days, more than 400 cordon and search operations have been conducted across south Kashmir, including at places of overground workers, encounter sites and hideouts of active/killed terrorists. “These operations have led to the interrogation of nearly 500 people affiliated with banned outfits, many of whom have been bound down and shifted to the district jail at Mattan in Anantnag under preventive laws,” the spokesman said.

During the raids, incriminating material and digital devices were seized, and several JeI members were interrogated to trace and disrupt networks aiding terror.

In Sopore district alone, 25 locations of the JeI network were raided. “Police carried out a series of search operations across multiple locations in Sopore, targeting individuals and premises linked with the proscribed JeI, banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In a district-wide counter-terror and separatist ecosystem action, simultaneous raids were conducted at 25 locations across Sopore, Zaingeer, and Rafiabad with the assistance of other security forces. The searches were based on intelligence inputs, indicating attempts by JeI-linked elements to revive their activities under different fronts,” the spokesman said.

Similar raids were conducted at a dozen locations in Awantipora in south Kashmir.