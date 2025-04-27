J&K Police raid residences of 64 terrorist associates

The J&K Police today conducted raids at the house of 64 terrorist associates in connection with investigation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The J&K Police today conducted raids at the house of 64 terrorist associates in connection with investigation of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI Representational image)

Police said these extensive searches at multiple locations across the city were conducted at the residences of over-ground workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“In its efforts to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem, Srinagar Police conducted searches across the city at the residences of OGWs and terrorist associates involved in cases registered under UAPA,” the spokesman said, adding that the searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

“The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices etc. with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation. This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities,” he added.