J&K Police’s ‘Bharosa’ initiative for women safety & empowerment yielding positive results: Officials

In a landmark move to strengthen women’s safety and public confidence in policing, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched Bharosa—a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing the under-reporting of crimes and enhancing awareness of women’s rights, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. Police officials educating people in Jammu on Thursday. (HT Photo)

DIG of Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) range, Shridhar Patil, has launched the initiative structured around the three pillars of prevention, response, and empowerment.

“The initiative has already shown measurable impact on the ground,” said a senior police officer.

The DIG informed that a three-day capacity-building programme, held in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, trained 95 women police personnel in gender sensitisation, effective complaint handling, and community engagement strategies. “As part of its extensive outreach efforts, 94 awareness programmes have been conducted, benefiting over 4,400 individuals. Response mechanisms have been strengthened through the 24x7 women helpline (112), J&K Police eCOP app, and rapid response teams. On the empowerment front, more than 4,700 people have gained that from cyber awareness and legal aid initiatives,” the officer further said.

The officials also informed that the initiative was launched last year in June in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range.

Police officials are also reaching remote areas to educate people. The initiative has led to a notable increase in crime reporting, improved public trust in police services, and the adoption of advanced technology, including AI-powered surveillance and GPS-enabled patrols. It has also ushered in critical reforms such as digitised FIR systems, e-FIR facility, SOPs for crimes against women, and the enforcement of the POSH Act.