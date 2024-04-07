 J&K police warn of fraudster posing as DGP - Hindustan Times
J&K police warn of fraudster posing as DGP

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 08, 2024 05:24 AM IST

This fraudster is asking for money from different people including colleague police officers who he thinks can fall into his trap

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday cautioned the people to remain vigilant against a fraudster posing as director general of police RR Swain and demanding money over the phone.

Police said efforts were being made to identify the person. (HT File)
Police said efforts were being made to identify the person.

“This is to convey (to) fellow police officers, colleagues from other government services, departments and members of the general public that a fraudster (who is being identified) is using a mobile phone number 8891979985 and is falsely posing as Sh R R Swain DGP J&K,” the police said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

This fraudster is asking for money from different people including colleague police officers, who, he thinks can fall into his trap. While legal action under law is underway, friends, colleagues and even relatives are requested to be vigilant about this person as well as such persons in future,” it added.

