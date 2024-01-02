J&K sets up committee to frame proposal for Madrasa board

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has kick-started the process to establish a Madrasa board in the Union Territory. HT contacted heads of some Madrasas in the region, who declined to react on the development (HT File)

The school education department has given go ahead for the formation of a four-member committee to frame a proposal for the establishment of the board.

An order by director of Kashmir school education department stated that the committee would comprise of three academics and an official of school education department incharge of the Madrasas.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the establishment of a draft committee comprising below mentioned officers/officials who will prepare a comprehensive draft proposal regarding establishment of Madrassa Board in J&K,” the order said.

The members include Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, principal, higher secondary school, Nowgam, Bandipora, Shakeel Ahmad Khan, senior lecturer at boys higher secondary school Zadibal, Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Wani, senior lecturer at boys higher secondary school, Mujgund, Srinagar and Nazir Ahmad Motta, co-ordinator and in-charge of Madrasas in the department.

The committee has been given a week’s time. “The committee shall meet in the Directorate from January 3 to 7 and will submit their recommendations/proposal to director school education Kashmir by or before January 10,” the order said.

According to some conservative estimates, there are around 400 Madrassas or Darul Ulooms in Jammu and Kashmir where students, mostly from lower strata of society, are imparted religious education to become Haafiz(who memorises the Quran),Imams (prayers heads), Aalims (scholars) and Muftis (who can give fatwas on religious issues).

A research paper “Living Faith: Madrasa Education in Kashmir” in The Alamdar journal of Kashmir University published in 2022 stated that the Madrasas in J&K are affiliated with different madaaris (plural of madrasa)of India, schools of thought and sects. Each Madrasa has a curriculum that follows the Dars e Nizami, with few additions, deletions and deviations.