J&K: Terrorists hurl grenades at 2 CRPF camps, 2 officers injured
Terrorists hurled grenades at two Central Reserve Police Force camps in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring two personnel, police said. The attacks come on a day the paramilitary force held its 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade on the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian,” a police official said. He said one CRPF officer was injured in the explosion.
In another incident, terrorists threw a grenade at the camp of 180 Battalion of the CRPF at Nowdal in Tral area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the official said. He said a CRPF trooper was injured in the explosion.
Militants shoot at carpenter
Meanwhile, militants shot at and injured a carpenter in Pulwama on Saturday night, police said.
The injured, Mohammad Akram, 40, sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said. Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and lives at Arihal in Pulwama.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
