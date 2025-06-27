J&K: 5 chargesheeted for 35-lakh fraud

The crime branch of J&K Police on Thursday filed five charge-sheets against seven “fraudsters”, who allegedly duped their victims of over ₹35 lakh on the pretext of arranging MBBS seats, visas and jobs for them, officials said. Among the accused were Alok Kumar of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Maneer Ahmed Bhat of Gandoh in Doda against whom an FIR was registered on the complaint of Dr Mumtaz Hussian Shah Bukhari from Surankote in Poonch, said an official spokesperson. Dr Bukhari alleged they duped him of ₹12 lakh on the pretext of arranging MBBS seats for his two daughters in Batra Hospital, Sidhra, Jammu, he said. Jammu crime branch’s SSP Benam Tosh has said the chargesheets were filed in the respective courts. (HT photo)

In another case, Rakesh Kumar of Ganjansoo Marh in Jammu was duped of ₹9.42 lakh on the pretext of providing machinery for business. Rakesh Sareen of Uttam Nagar in Delhi has been charge-sheeted, the spokesperson said.

Shafiq Ahmed Lone of Tangmarg in Baramulla, Mohammad Inam-Ul-Haq of New Delhi and Firoz Khan of Noida were accused of duping Satpal Sharma of RS Pura in Jammu of ₹6.50 lakh, providing fake visa and fake job offer letters to his son, officials said.

The crime branch has filed a charge-sheet against Varinder Kumar of Sirhind Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab for duping Vijay Kumar of Kalakote in Rajouri on the pretext of arranging work visa, the spokesperson said.

Pawan Kumar and Naresh Kumar, both of Chandigarh, were chargesheeted for duping Bachan Lal and Sudhir Kumar, of Ghou Manhasan in Jammu, of ₹6.41 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs to them as supervisors in a firm, he said.

