JK: Police raid 31 premises of terror associates in Srinagar

Police on Wednesday conducted raids on residences of 13 terrorist associates linked with banned organisations.

Police said that in its sustained efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, extensive raids at multiple locations across the city were held.

“The searches were carried out at the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),” the spokesman said, adding that the coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities.

“The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J&K Police. The objective of these operations was to seize incriminating material such as documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations,” the spokesman said, adding that the raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security. “This decisive action underscores the commitment of Srinagar Police to identify and take firm legal action against all individuals involved in promoting or supporting terror-related and anti-national activities.”

Last week police had raided houses of 21 terror associates in the Srinagar.